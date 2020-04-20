InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pillow to Enhance Comfort While Sleeping (ALL-1967)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable pillow to help me sleep in various positions throughout the night," said an inventor, from Marietta, Ga., "so I invented the INNOLUP PILLOW."

The invention provides added comfort when sleeping on the stomach, sides or back. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional pillows. As a result, it could provide a more restful night's sleep and it could help to prevent neck pain while sleeping. The invention features a comfortable and ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design reduces tossing and turning and could provide a more relaxing sleep experience."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1967, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

