InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Planter to Accommodate Plant Growth (KOC-1329)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way for a garden pot to accommodate the size of a growing plant," said an inventor, from Nyssa, Ore., "so I invented the CULVER TRANSPLANT POT."

The invention provides an effective way to care for a plant as it grows. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional planters. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to transfer or replant in a larger pot. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and landscapers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent damage to a plant's root ball."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

