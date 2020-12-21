InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Protective Incontinence Undergarments (OTW-373)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother and mother-in-law have experienced incontinence accidents as a result of not making it to various restroom facilities in a timely manner," said an inventor, from Memphis, Tenn., "so I invented the WALKER INVENTION."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique alternative to conventional protective underwear that could provide increased coverage as well as easy removal. In doing so, it provides wearers with protection from embarrassing spots or stains that occur when conventional incontinence products sag or leak. The invention features a secure and comfortable design that is convenient so it is ideal for use by individuals who suffer from incontinence.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

