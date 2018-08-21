InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Retail Store Register (WDH-2267)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Suitland, Md., has developed the SMARTHUR CASH REGISTER, a modified cash register design.

"I get frustrated constantly being held up in check-out lines due to customers needing a price check, exchanging an item or having to cancel an order, etc. My invention helps move the check-out line along and lessens wait times," said the inventor. The SMARTHUR CASH REGISTER/POS SYSTEM permits two or more transactions to be kept in an open state. This will, in turn, help prevent delays at check-out lines. It increases the overall rate at which customer sales can be processed. This highly effective and efficient register will prevent losing a sale and may improve customer satisfaction. In addition, this register is convenient and easy to use. It is adaptable for use in a variety of retail applications.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

