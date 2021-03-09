Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Rotisserie to Enhance Flavor (SOG-464)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving way to prepare rotisserie meats with flavorful dressings, glazes and sauces," said an inventor, from Tracy, Calif., "so I invented the ROTISSERIE MISTER."

The invention provides an effective way to enhance the flavor of rotisserie food items. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional rotisserie machines. As a result, it could save time and effort in the kitchen and it ensures that a marinade is evenly distributed over meat. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design facilitates the task of flavoring your favorite rotisserie meals."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-464, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

