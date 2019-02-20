InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Safe (IPL-616)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to protect people and their valuables, especially during an active robbery," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the SMART LOCK."

The invention provides a secure way to store and protect valuables. It also enables the police to be discreetly contacted in the event of an active burglary attempt. As a result, it offers an improved alternative to traditional safes and it could provide added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safe and discreet way to call for help while cooperating with a robber."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-616, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

