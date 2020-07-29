InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Sanitary Wipe to Increase Personal Hygiene (CPC-522)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nursing aide and wanted to create a better way to wipe a patient's bottom after using the restroom," said an inventor, from New Milford, Conn., "so I invented the GSD SANITARY WIPE."

The patent-pending invention provides a more sanitary way to wipe the anus after defecation. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using toilet tissue and traditional wipes. As a result, it could enhance cleanliness and personal hygiene and it could help to prevent the transfer of residue and germs. The invention features an effective and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, hospitals, nursing homes, daycare centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that your hand remains clean and sanitary while wiping or cleaning a soiled area."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CPC-522, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

