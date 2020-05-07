InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Scooter to Enhance Riding Comfort (RHO-1025)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create a fun and strain-free way to ride a scooter," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the SCOOTERBIKE."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved alternative to traditional scooters. In doing so, it offers a smoother and more comfortable ride. As a result, it could help to reduce stress and strain on an individual's joints. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals ages 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a more stable, smooth and enjoyable option for adult scooter riders."

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RHO-1025, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

