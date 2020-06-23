InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Set of Cooking Utensils to Save Space (DLL-3704)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make space in my kitchen utensil drawer and keep it organized," said an inventor, from Royse City, Texas, "so I invented the QUICK K-NEKT."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved set of cooking/serving utensils for the kitchen or campground. In doing so, it eliminates the need to waste countertop or drawer space with traditional utensil sets. As a result, it increases space and organization and it provides added convenience. The invention features a lightweight and versatile design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for households, apartments, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a space-saving alternative to traditional kitchen utensil sets."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3704, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

