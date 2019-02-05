InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Shopping Cart (PND-4970)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent shopping carts from rolling away in the parking lot," said an inventor, from Riverside, N.J., "so I invented the SAFETY SHOPPING CART."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a shopping cart while loading and unloading groceries. In doing so, it could help to prevent damage to parked cars, customers and other carts. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery and other shopping stores. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. It would be ideal for manufacturers of shopping carts.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassles and frustrations associated with traditional shopping carts."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

