InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Sign Holder (JMC-2166)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to post signs on my property," said an inventor, from Gunnison, Colo., "so I invented the HUTCHISON SIGN HOLDER."

The invention provides a more secure way to display a sign in a highly-visible location. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sign holders. As a result, it could help to prevent a sign from sliding or falling and it enhances visibility and communication. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that signs are securely posted."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

