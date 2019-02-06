InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Slow Cooker (ROH-593)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to prepare and cook food in a slow cooker for dinner, parties or other occasions," said an inventor, from Albion, N.Y., "so I invented the 2 IN 1 SLOW COOKER."

The invention provides an effective way to keep food items fresh before cooking in a slow cooker. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional slow cookers. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and caterers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The unit has WiFi technology to help consumers too.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent food from spoiling before it is ready to be cooked."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-593, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

