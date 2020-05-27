InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Soap to Improve Hand Washing (NJD-2082)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and effective way to encourage proper hand washing," said an inventor, from Manasquan, N.J., "so I invented SMART SOAP."

The invention encourages an effective, fun way to thoroughly wash and disinfect hands using liquid hand soap. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional hand soaps. As a result, it could enhance sanitation and hygiene and ensures that hands have been washed the recommended length of time. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use. It is ideal for households, businesses, schools, public transportation hubs, hospitals and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design encourages children and adults not to rush while washing their hands."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2082, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

