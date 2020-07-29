InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Stool for Tasks Near the Ground (DHM-553)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"It is hard for me to clean, garden or do other jobs while kneeling," said an inventor, from Fayetteville, N.C. "I thought there could be a convenient way to sit while performing these tasks, so I invented the LEG-GET."

The patent-pending invention enables an individual to sit while working on tasks close to the floor or ground. In doing so, it eliminates the need to kneel on the ground. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could provide added safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases comfort and it eliminates the need to get up from a kneeling position."

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-553, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

