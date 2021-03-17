InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Straw for Drinks with Solid Additives (RHO-1138)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While fruits often enhance the taste of alcoholic mixed drinks, they may interfere with sipping the liquid through a straw. Fortunately, an inventor from Midlothian, Va., has found a way to prevent fruit pulp and seeds from clogging the straw.

She developed patent-pending THE STRAW also to keep drink solids from being sucked into the user's mouth. As such, it improves safety by reducing the chance of choking. Besides affording peace of mind, this lightweight, compact invention is easy to use and store. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I enjoy mixed alcoholic drinks that are made with solid additives, like fruit," she said, "but often find that the fruit pulp or seeds obstruct the flow through the straw."

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

