InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Stringing Block for the Power Utility Industry (BSJ-706)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a power lineman for 20 years and I thought there could be a lighter, safer stringing block," said an inventor, from Kuna, Idaho. "With new advances in technology and materials, I felt the power industry could benefit from a stringing block that is smaller, safer and more efficient. My design is safer to install and it can be adapted for use in a variety of cable stringing operations including cables, conductors, fiber and any conductor with a minimum bending radius."

The patent-pending S A R provides a safe and efficient stringing block design for the power utility industry. In doing so, it reduces friction and pulling force when stringing cables and conductors. As a result, it reduces the risk of electrocution accidents. The strong and light design is easy to use and it can be adjusted during installation so it is ideal for the power utility industry. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BSJ-706, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

