InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Sump Pit to Prevent Water Damage (CCT-4395)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a handyman and I see a lot of flooded basements due to sump pump failures," said an inventor, from Kettering, Ohio. "I wanted to create a better way to protect homes and businesses from flood damage, so I invented the SUMP PIPE."

The patent pending invention provides an improved way to prevent water damage caused by a leaking foundation. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sump pit designs. As a result, it increases protection and peace of mind. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved way to handle rising water levels under a foundation."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

