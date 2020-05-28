InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Swimwear for Women (PHO-2716)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fashionable bikini for women that increases comfort and coverage," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the JEWELL SWIM."

The invention offers a new and unique article of swimwear for women. In doing so, it provides added coverage for the lower torso. As a result, it could enhance comfort, confidence and style. The invention features an attractive design that is convenient and easy to wear so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to find a wrap or cover to match a bathing suit."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2716, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

