InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Table for Smokers (LVT-155)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to deal with secondhand marijuana and cigarette smoke and odors in bars, lounges and homes," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the SMOKERS TABLE."

The invention reduces the amount of secondhand cigarette and marijuana smoke released into a room. In doing so, it helps to reduce odors and it provides a healthier environment. It also offers a convenient table surface for food, drinks, cards, etc. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke, bars and marijuana lounges. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances comfort by reducing unpleasant odors from smoke."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

