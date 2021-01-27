InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tool for Brass T-Fittings (DHM-585)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a gas technician and I found it hard to tighten T-flare nuts down," said an inventor, from Gibsonville, N.C., "so I invented the T-BARE TIGHT. My design offers an improved alternative to struggling with traditional tools."

The invention facilitates the installation and removal of brass "T"-fittings in natural gas and propane lines. In doing so, it enables the worker to hold the fittings when torqueing flare nuts on their ports. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it helps to prevent damage. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractors and natural gas utilities. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

