InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tool to Easily Access Hard-to-reach Fasteners (FLA-3029)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hassle-free way to turn fasteners in tight spots," said an inventor, from Miramar, Fla., "so I invented the CLARKE WRENCH."

The invention provides an effective way to access and turn hard-to-reach bolts and nuts. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases torque. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily reach fasteners on cars and other machines."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3029, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

