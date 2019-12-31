InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tow Bar (CBA-3530)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way for a tow vehicle to launch and retrieve a boat without dipping down into the water," said an inventor, from Littler River, S.C., "so I invented the LITTLE XANDER."

The invention provides a more effective way to launch a boat with a tow vehicle. In doing so, it helps to prevent a truck from dipping into the water. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners with trailers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases convenience and protection for the owners of tow vehicles."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3530, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

