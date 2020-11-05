InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tractor to Increase Accessibility (HTM-9270)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a bone disease and needed a way to utilize my tractor while in a wheelchair," said an inventor, from Conroe, Texas, "so I invented the TRAC-TOR. My design offers a more accessible way to operate a tractor."

The invention provides a new type of light to large size agricultural tractor. In doing so, it increases accessibility for operators with activity limitations. It also provides added visibility and it increases efficiency, convenience and ground traction. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to enter, exit and operate so it is ideal for farmers, the construction industry and tractor users with activity limitations. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9270, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

