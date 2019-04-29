InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Trailer for Motorcycles and Other Loads (DHM-493)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more practical and convenient trailer option," said an inventor, from Durham, N.C., "so I invented the patent pending DUAL PURPOSE TRAILER."

The invention provides an effective way to transport a motorcycle and other equipment or loads. In doing so, it eliminates the need to store and maintain multiple trailers. As a result, it enhances convenience and space. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and motorcycle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables me to easily transport my motorcycle or other items if needed."

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DHM-493, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

