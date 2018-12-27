InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Trash Receptacle (AVZ-1767)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw this older lady struggling with her trash can, so I helped her," said an inventor from El Paso, Texas. "After that, I came up with the idea and concept to solve the problem."

The DROP BOX 3400 provides an easier way to transport a trash receptacle to and from the curb. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional trash receptacles. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could reduce physical strain. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with heavy garbage cans."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1767, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

