InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Travel Bag (LLF-323)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Dundee, Fla., has developed the patent pending TRAVEL BUDDY, an improved piece of luggage that incorporates a built-in accessory for supporting the head and upper body comfortably during travel, especially on an airplane or other mass transit vehicle. A prototype is available.

"I came up with my idea during an overnight flight. I could not get comfortable and noticed others were also uncomfortable. I started thinking of ways to make travel on public transportation a more comfortable and relaxing experience," said the inventor. The TRAVEL BUDDY offers a comfortable sleeping accessory for travelers. It incorporates features that can transfer a piece of luggage into a useful sleeping aid. This bag supports the upper body in a way that promotes comfort. It also prevents the body from bobbing from side to side, as well as invading the personal space of other passengers. This novel and unique piece of luggage is producible in various sizes and colors, as well as design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LLF-323, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

