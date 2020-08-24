InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Underwear for Enhanced Comfort (MTN-3485)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of wearing uncomfortable and restricting underwear," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y. "I thought there could be a more flexible design, so I invented SPANTIES."

The invention provides a more comfortable underwear design for the wearer. In doing so, it allows for free movement throughout the front and crotch areas. It also could provide an enhanced feeling of intimacy while engaging in various intimate acts and it may protect the wearer against sexually transmitted diseases. The invention features a unique design that is easy to position and wear so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added comfort and movement, especially while performing intimate activities."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3485, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

