InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Vehicle Seat For Disabled Individuals (DLL-3460)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from De Soto, Texas, has developed the WAYMAKER, a modified automobile seat that will assist individuals with entering and exiting a vehicle. A prototype is available.

"My husband was a tall man, and his health had declined due to Parkinson's disease. It was difficult for him to get in and out of our car due to his height and limited mobility," said the inventor. The WAYMAKER helps to elevate and support an individual. This will enhance comfort and maneuverability when entering and exiting a vehicle. It may allow individuals to travel with greater frequency and with less dependence on others. This modified seat will save users time and effort. Finally, it offers a reliable and user-friendly design.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3460, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

