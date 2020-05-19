InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Way to Deliver Pain Medication (AAT-4400)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "It can be difficult or inconvenient for a lot of people to take oral medications," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ga. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the SOLACE."

The invention provides an improved way to deliver pain medication. In doing so, it offers an alternative to swallowing oral medications. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort and it ensures that the recommended dosage is administered. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to take pain medication in a pill form."

