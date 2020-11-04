InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Wheelbarrow for Transporting Heavy Loads (BMA-5597)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to move a wheelbarrow over rough terrain," said an inventor, from Berkley, Mass., "so I invented the ROUGH TERRAIN BARROW. My design reduces strain when transporting heavy loads of dirt, soil or mulch."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to propel and maneuver a wheelbarrow. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional wheelbarrows. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency and it helps to stabilize the entire unit and weight of the load during travel. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5597, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

