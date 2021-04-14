InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Wheelchair to Enhance Comfort & Convenience (ALL-2598)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mom was in a wheelchair for ten years and I thought there could be a better way to care for her and help her relax," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the MILLIE PORTER/WHEEL CHAIR BED. My design increases comfort for wheelchair users and it provides added convenience for caregivers."

The invention provides a more effective way to rest and relax while utilizing a wheelchair. In doing so, it enhances comfort and it could help to reduce pressure sores and stress. It also enables a caregiver to easily change incontinence products or clothing. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize wheelchairs, hospitals and home health care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2598, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

