InventHelp Inventor Develops Modular House with Prebuilt Sliding Rooms (HTM-8827)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had to remodel two rooms in my house, which turned out to be quite a mess. I wished I could have slid rooms in and out and realized this idea would appeal to contractors and consumers alike," said an inventor from Delaware, Okla., "so I invented the SLIDE-A-ROOM. My concept offers a unique design and the maneuverability of the components which make it appealing."

The invention provides an easy way to add or replace a room in a house. In doing so, it facilitates quicker repair of damages and saves time and effort as well as helps to minimize construction clean-up. The invention features a safe, convenient and easy assemble and dis-assemble and helps to improve productivity and customer service for contractors. Additionally, this concept is novel, versatile, and cost effective.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

