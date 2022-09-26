InventHelp Inventor Develops Moisture Wicking Breast Pad (JKK-138)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found myself having to place something between my skin and breasts in order to help catch sweat and stop the irritation," said the inventor from Gardner, Kansas. "I thought of this idea to create a garment that could be easily worn to help eliminate skin irritation from sweat."

She created a prototype for KOOL BREEZE, patent-pending, that would absorb perspiration as well as act as a barrier between perspiration and odor against the garment. This may reduce the incidence of rashes or skin irritation caused by perspiration. It could help provide women with enhanced comfort and peace of mind by preventing stains to various outer garments. Additionally, the pad could be inexpensive, compact and disposable.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp