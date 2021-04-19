InventHelp Inventor Develops Molding Anchor (JAD-134)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "This invention is a jig or fixture to support a length of crown molding in place as cuts are made," said an inventor from Jacksonville, Fla. "It would provide an angled surface to hold against different styles of molding to ensure more accurate cuts."

He developed the CROWN MOULDING JIG which features a convenient, functional and efficient design to aid in precision cuts of crown molding. This invention would offer an easy means to anchor the molding to prevent it from turning while being cut. This may result in cost savings by eliminating errors and material waste. Additionally, this invention could offer enhanced safety by securing the molding.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

