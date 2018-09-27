InventHelp Inventor Develops Mole Eradicator (CCT-4230)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Chillicothe, Ohio, has developed the MOLE STICK/ER, a long-handled tool featuring spikes that are used to pierce a mole tunnel and the body of a mole within the tunnel. A prototype is available.

"I invented this tool to eliminate pesky moles in my yard. I tried many products to rid my lawn of moles, but none of them worked. I developed a prototype, which has proven to work very well," said the inventor. The MOLE STICK/ER effectively eradicates moles from the lawn and landscape. This will minimize mole tunnels, which will help eliminate damage to the lawn and landscape. It will also prevent mower blades from hitting mole tunnels. Using this tool may lead to enhanced appearance of a lawn and landscape. This user-friendly and portable tool is convenient and easy to use. Finally, it is durable for years of effective use. Mower blades stay sharper longer by reducing the amount of mole tunnels in the yard. Also, the sturdy design provides years of use.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4230, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

