InventHelp Inventor Develops Mole Exterminator for Lawns (DOD-1016)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a problem with moles ruining my lawn, so I removed the blade from a lawn mower and lowered the mower deck to the ground," said an inventor from Flint, Mich. "I've tried a number of mole-removal products and none have worked as well as my invention. I no longer have a mole issue."

He developed MOLE AWAY to provide an effective means of exterminating moles from lawns by employing intense vibrations to disturb and drive moles away. As such, this durable, practical machine enhances the appearance of lawns and landscaped property and is easy to operate. Thus, it affords peace of mind and eliminates the frustration associated with such lawn maintenance problems. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DOD-1016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

