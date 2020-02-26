InventHelp Inventor Develops More Accurate Marker (MOA-195)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching a recent NFL game where a referee used an index card to determine if the football had crossed the desired mark," said an inventor from D'Iberville, Mississippi. "This inspired me to develop an accessory that could be employed with first-down markers to eliminate discrepancies and delays during games."

He developed the 1ST DOWN to provide a more effective and accurate means of determining first down yardage. This invention could prevent poor measurements that could cost teams a set of down or possessions of the ball. Additionally, it may prevent delays during the game.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MOA-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

