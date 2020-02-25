InventHelp Inventor Develops More Comfortable Toilet Seat (FLA-2181)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While I was very ill, I spent hours on the toilet at a time, which was very uncomfortable," said an inventor from Pompano Beach, Fla. "I realized many people must suffer this way as well, which led me to develop a more comfortable toilet seat."

He developed the patent pending TOILET COMFY FIT to provide a more comfortable alternative to the standard toilet seat. The seat makes sitting on the toilet for extended periods of time more enjoyable. The design eliminates discomfort and physical strain. It is ideal for individuals experiencing an illness. The seat also enables the individual to raise his or her feet. Furthermore, it helps to prevent cramps.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

