InventHelp Inventor Develops More Comfortable Tourniquet Design (LVT-254)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a phlebotomist for 18+ years and I thought there could be a better tourniquet design to protect a patient's skin," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the COMFORTQUET."

The invention provides a more effective tourniquet when drawing blood or starting an IV. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional elastomer tourniquets. As a result, it prevents the skin from being pulled, pinched or abraded and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, surgical facilities, laboratories, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a protective barrier between the skin and tourniquet. It also brings comfort to all patients especially to infants, burn victims, the elderly and obese."

