InventHelp Inventor Develops More Comfortable Way to Sleep on the Stomach (JMC-2225)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable mattress for stomach sleepers," said an inventor, from Dulce, N.M., "so I invented the patent pending VENTILATED ERGONOMIC BED MATTRESS."

The invention provides an improved way to sleep on the stomach. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional mattresses. As a result, it increases comfort and it could provide a more relaxing night's sleep. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who sleep on their stomachs and surgical patients required to sleep in a prone position. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to alleviate discomfort within the arms, legs and body while sleeping on the stomach."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

