InventHelp Inventor Develops More Efficient Flossing Method (LAX-1066)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate flossing with conventional dental floss," said one of two inventors from Covina, Calif. "I thought that there had to be an easier way to achieve good oral health. This led me to create a more convenient way to floss between teeth."

They developed the FINGER FLOSS to make it easier to floss between teeth. The accessory allows the floss to be directed with the index finger. The unit eliminates the need to use traditional dental floss and other flossing aids. The invention saves time and effort, and does away with hassles and frustrations. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1066, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

