Inventhelp Inventor Develops More Efficient Way to Replace an Engine Valve Springs (CCT-4361)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a timesaving way to remove a camshaft and valve springs without having to remove an engine's cylinder head," said an inventor, from Milan, Ind., "so I invented the CLARK AUTO TOOL."

The invention provides a more efficient way to replace the valve shaft in an overhead cam engine. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods and tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to remove cylinder heads. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for automotive mechanics and car enthusiasts.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design simplifies the process of replacing an engine's valve springs."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4361, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

