InventHelp Inventor Develops More Efficient Way to Wash and Dry Clothes (BGF-2189)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a time-saving way to do laundry," said an inventor, from Warren, Mich., "so I invented the WE CYCLE WASHER/DRYER."

The invention provides a more efficient way to wash and dry clothes. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional washers and dryers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to manually transfer clothes at the end of each washing cycle. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to waste time waiting to move laundry from the washer to the dryer."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

