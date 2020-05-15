InventHelp Inventor Develops More Secure Design for a Nebulizer (HTM-8564)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a respiratory therapist and I wanted to create a more secure connector for a nebulizer," said an inventor, from Albuquerque, N.M., "so I invented the IMPROVED NEB CONNECTOR."

The invention provides an improved nebulizer for individuals with asthma and other respiratory issues. In doing so, it offers a more secure connection. As a result, it prevents the fittings from popping apart when the nebulizer is turned on and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and individuals with asthma and other respiratory issues. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents the tubing from popping off and scaring a patient during a nebulizer treatment."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-8564, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

