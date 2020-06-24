InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorcycle Accessory to Secure Helmets (SOG-429)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent a helmet from being stolen from the back of a parked motorcycle," said an inventor, from Elk Grove, Calif., "so I invented the HELMET RIDER."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure two helmets on a parked motorcycle. In doing so, it could help to prevent theft. As a result, it eliminates the need for motorcyclists to carry their helmets with them and it enhances safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of motorcycles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added security and peace of mind."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-429, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

