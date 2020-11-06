InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorcycle Engine to Increase Power and Performance (FGC-140)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to add swagger and power to my motorcycle when racing," said an inventor, from Akron, Ohio, "so I invented the CYCLOPS V4 ENGINE. My design could provide a competitive edge when drag racing."

The invention provides an effective way to boost motorcycle performance. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional motorcycle engine designs. As a result, it could increase power and efficiency and it could enhance the appearance of a motorcycle. The invention features a safe and reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for motorcycle owners and drag racers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-140, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

