InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorcycle Vest to Keep the Wearer Cool (SOG-281)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "A lot of motorcycle clubs complain about how hot leather and denim vests are when riding in the summer," said an inventor, from Stockton, Calif., "so I invented the VENTILATED MOTORCYCLE VEST."

The patent pending invention helps to keep a motorcycle rider cool while riding in hot summer weather. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional leather and denim vests. As a result, it enhances comfort and style and it could help to prevent sweat and irritation from the heat. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for motorcycle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a cooler option and it could make traveling more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-281, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

