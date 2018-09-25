InventHelp Inventor Develops Mouse Blocker Device for Interior Doors (BTM-2573)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Randallstown, Md., has invented the patent pending MOUSE UNDER DOOR JAM, a device that prevents mice from entering a room.

"I caught a mouse running into my upstairs bedroom. I did not like the idea of a mouse in my house, especially in my bedroom. I rolled up a rug and jammed it under the opening, which is how the idea for my invention began," said the inventor. The MOUSE UNDER DOOR JAM prevents a mouse from entering a room. It creates a sealed barrier within a room. This will, in turn, prevent the disruption of a user's comfort zone. This device does not use nails or screws, so will not cause damage to the door in question. It offers an easy-to-attach and use design that can be moved quickly and effortlessly from one room to another. Ultimately, it will provide peace of mind and a level of comfort to users.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2573, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

