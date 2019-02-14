InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Feature Smart Home System with Remote Activation (DLL-3533)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While building security systems provide a level of protection against break-ins, they do not help with other building system malfunctions. Fortunately, an inventor from Dallas, Texas, has conceived of a multi-feature home system that delivers a much greater return on investment.

He developed THE SPECTRON to allow users to monitor and change household functions like lights, locks, HVAC and cameras remotely or by app, as well as provide enhanced safety and security. As such, it affords peace of mind when users are away from home. Besides saving time and effort, it is versatile, practical and reliable for home and commercial use. Also, it calls 911, it talks, and it is solar-powered.

Easy to operate, to maintain, convenient and effective, it comes with an affordable price tag as well.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I invented this system for both safety and convenience," he said. "I wanted to provide home and commercial building owners with quick and easy access to building functions and an enhanced level of security."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3533, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

