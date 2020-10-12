InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Functional Stand for Laptop Computers (BMA-5607)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working on my laptop and thought there could be an improved stand to support it," said an inventor, from Mattapan, Mass., "so I invented the LENS STAND. My design provides added convenience, comfort and support when using a laptop."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support and use a laptop in an elevated position. In doing so, it eliminates the need to position and balance the laptop on the lap. As a result, it enhances comfort and it ensures that the laptop is efficiently charged for use. The invention features a multi-functional design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of laptop computers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5607, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

